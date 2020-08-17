EBC: More poll cards still to be counted in St Joseph

Defeated UNC candidate for St Joseph Ahloy Hunt. -

The country will have to wait a bit longer for its new government as the recount in the St Joseph constituency continued on Monday.

Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) corporate communications manager Bobbi Rogers told Newsday the request for the recount was for both ballot boxes and poll cards.

She reported that while the recount of the ballots has been completed, the count of poll cards was still ongoing. As at 5 pm, 22 boxes of poll cards, out of 54, were still to be completed.

St Joseph is the last constituency awaiting results, as recounts for San Fernando West, La Horquetta/Talparo, Toco/Sangre Grande and Tunapuna have already been completed. All recounts have gone in favour of the PNM candidates already thought to have won.

UNC candidate for St Joseph Ahloy Hunt, who lost the seat to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh at last Monday’s general election, said he was concerned over the apparent lack of transparency and compliance between the UNC and officials of the EBC during the recount. He said while the process has not yet been completed, he was disheartened by the lack of co-operation from EBC officials, which he blamed for the delay in results.

He said he intends to seek a criminal investigation into allegations of voter padding, personation and fraud against the EBC and its agents. He added he would only be satisfied if the police could intervene.

The final recount must be completed before President Paula-Mae Weekes swears in the new PNM government.

In the 2010 general election, three recounts were undertaken. Then PNM candidate for Arima Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing requested a recount after being defeated by Congress of the People (COP) candidate Rodger Samuel by 7,610 votes to 7,246. Similarly, UNC candidate for Diego Martin North/East Garvin Nicholas requested a recount after being defeated by Colm Imbert 8,539 to 8,076, and COP candidate for Point Fortin Nyahuma Obika asked for one after being defeated by Paula Gopee-Scoon of the PNM by 8,748 to 8,093.

On that occasion, in Diego Martin North/East Imbert received one more vote and Nicholas one less, and the two other recounts were discontinued after Lezama-Lee Sing and Obika conceded defeat.