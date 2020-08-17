Deyalsingh slams Kamla’s reason, logic: No covid19 cover up

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - Marvin Hamilton

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has defended public health officials against allegations by the UNC leader that they have colluded with the government to cover up the true number of covid19 cases before the general election.

UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar took to Facebook to question whether citizens were “lulled into a false sense of security by the government and health technocrats as TT spirals into a dangerous covid19 health crisis.”

There has been a surge in cases and deaths in the last week, As of Monday the Ministry of Health reported 13 deaths and 565 active cases, up from 552 on Sunday.

In her FB post Persad-Bissessar asked, “Was the TT population deliberately and disturbingly lulled into a false sense of security by the Rowley Government and health technocrats as to the true incidence of covid-19 positive cases before the general elections?

“Was there a cover-up plot among these officials?”

While she said it was really not surprising that the Rowley government chose to put its political agenda before the lives and safety of citizens in this truly disturbing debacle, she asked what was the excuse of the Health Ministry’s technocrats.

“They are the ones who are entrusted with the sacred responsibility of protecting citizens’ health and lives without fear or favour. It is they, therefore, who should have stood up against the political directorate in the interest of protecting the people of this country.

"It is they who should have told us the truth," she charged. "This remains their mandate. We, the people, at least deserve to know why it has come to this dangerous state of affairs, where the lives, health and safety of an entire population are now compromised and endangered. We need answers now.”

Deyalsingh denied the allegations.

Persad-Bissessar accused the government of falsely claiming to have a pandemic plan and said it belatedly closed the borders.

“Their sham, inadequate testing policy then failed every possible international standard. Still, they kept insisting that there was no community spread and very low incidence of covid-positive cases. Citizens believed them and were falsely convinced that they were safe to resume their daily activities.

“The fact remains, however, that the Rowley Government alone had access to, and control over, the true statistics and data of the covid19 spread in TT. Yet, they bluntly refused to come clean with the population at every possible turn.

“Then, PM Rowley called an election during this deadly pandemic, a decision only he could have made. Now, just one week later, we are in a clear, possibly uncontrollable health crisis and another lockdown. Indeed, heads must roll.”

In response, Deyalsingh said there was absolutely no collusion.

“The Honourable Leader of the Opposition should refer to her earlier statements in which she said the ministry was not responsible for the drop in cases and the good work. She said it was because of sunshine.

“So what is the Leader of the Opposition’s position now? If it was sunshine, is she now willing to say she was wrong about sunshine?”

He wondered as well if former health minister Dr Fuad Khan was willing to admit he too had been mistaken.

“Her former Minister of Health Dr Fuad Khan said that the wearing of masks was foolish, is he now willing to say he was wrong?

“There is absolutely no collusion. We are in a stage of community spread and what I hope is that our leaders would do the responsible thing and stop making and stop living in these alternative realities, where reason and logic deserts them, and get on board with the national programme.”