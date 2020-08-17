Cops thwart Digicel robbery: Man arrested, toy gun seized

File photo.

A 43-year-old Curepe man is in police custody after he attempted to rob a Digicel outlet in San Juan on Monday afternoon.

Police said the man entered the outlet and pointed a toy gun at the workers before ordering them to place money in a bag.

As the workers were emptying the cash register, a police officer assigned to the San Juan CID happened to be walking outside the outlet and saw the robbery in progress.

The officer entered the store and arrested the man.

PC Mana of the San Juan CID is continuing enquiries.

Police said the man may be charged with robbery with violence.