CoP: Police will be more strict in covid19 crackdown

LAST DIP: People flocked to Store Bay, Tobago, on Sunday ahead of the Government’s closure of all beaches and rivers to stop the spread of covid19. - DAVID REID

While stricter public health measures are expected to take effect from today, police began their crackdown on errant limers over the weekend in an attempt to control the spread of the coronavirus, according to Police Commissioner Gary Griffith on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday morning, five men were arrested for obscene language, resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer as members of the St James Task Force shut down a party at Dibe Road, Long Circular, St James.

Speaking with Newsday, Griffith said that before the newer measures are implemented, police were enforcing the existing regulations and urged the public to comply with these measures.

He said he noted the crowds of people who gathered at beaches and other liming spots for a “last lime” and warned the public that such activities would not be allowed to continue.

“What I realised is in the typical Trini attitude everybody has to take ‘one for the road,’ and by doing that it will serve very little purpose for what the Prime Minister has mandated to start from tomorrow (Monday) by just letting the flood gates open from today and cause immense, irrepairable damage by people throwing caution to the wind and doing all types of madness the day before the new restrictions.

“As soon as the Prime Minister made the announcement yesterday (Saturday) I immediately briefed all the police officers. We need to enforce the present regulations as it relates to no more than 10 people assembling, the bars needing to be closed by 10 pm and so on. These types of measures I am enforcing now more than ever.” At Saturday’s media briefing, Dr Rowley said “the time for suasion has passed” and he has instructed Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi to draft legislation to make mask-wearing mandatory.

Griffith said the flouting of public health regulations will not be permitted and warned that in anticipation of stricter measures, additional patrols, roadblocks and operations will be underway.

“Everybody will try to throw caution to the wind, running to the beaches and bars, having ‘zesser’ parties, people gathering at all the watering holes from tonight, it will not be allowed.

“The present regulations must be enforced as much as possible even more than before with no degree of flexibility and then from tomorrow (Monday) we will now try to kick in to make sure people comply with the new regulations.”