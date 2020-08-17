CMO: Quarantine orders for those who don’t comply

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram. -

IN LIGHT of a lack of adherence to advice to patients with flu-like symptoms, the CMO has ordered medical staff to give people tested for covid19 a quarantine order which the police can enforce if it is broken.

Dr Roshan Parasram said at Monday's Ministry of Health press conference that people who were swabbed after reporting flu-like symptoms are ignoring orders to stay at home, increasing the risk of infection.

He said in cases where medical professionals test people and a negative result comes up, they are still advised to stay at home for a while. The patients, Parasram said are not heeding that advice.

“The process has changed as we move further along. Now there is something that is enforceable if people don’t comply,” he said