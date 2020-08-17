Citizens now frontline in covid19 fight

File photo: A woman holding a child and a man, all wearing face masks, walk through Port of Spain. - Ayanna Kinsale

CITIZENS are now the first line of defence to reduce the spread of covid19.

Principal Medical Officer (Epidemiology) Dr Nandresh Nandram made this point during the virtual health news conference on Monday.

With TT now at the level of community spread of the virus, Nandram explained that doctors and nurses are now "the last line of defence" against covid19.

He said the first line of defence is "now in the hands" of every single citizen.

Nandram explained this is why it is important that all citizens adhere rigidly to the enhanced public health regulations which went into effect from 6 am on Monday. He said these measures have helped TT in the past and he was confident they can do so again, once everyone takes responsibility for their own actions.

Nandram also said the data shows the ages at which people are affected by the virus have shifted. He said information shows men between 25 and 29 appear more susceptible to contracting it, and among women, those aged 35-39.

He attributed these developments to people not adhering to the public health regulations.

Nandram said TT is now in a "log phase" which sees a sharp increase in covid19 cases.

He reiterated that once people adhere to the covid19 protocols, TT could get out of the log phase soon and back into the stable phase it was in before this month.