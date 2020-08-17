Birthday lime at beach ends in sorrow

A Birthday lime ended fatally on Sunday evening when a 66-year-old man drowned at the Clifton Hill beach in Point Fortin.

According to a police report, at about 2 pm, the man identified as Dhanraj Ramnarine, his friends, and relatives were at the beach celebrating his birthday.

Reports said Ramnarine was in the water when he got into difficulty and went under.

Friends and relatives rushed to help but when they pulled him out of the water he was not breathing.

Relatives performed CPR but were unsuccessful.

A district medical officer pronounced Ramnarine dead and ordered that his body be carried to the San Fernando Mortuary.

On Sunday, many people flocked to different beaches across the country after the announcement of the new restrictions to come into effect on Monday to curb the spread of COVID 19.

Those restrictions included the closure of beaches, rivers.