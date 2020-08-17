21 goats stolen, police hunt for thieves

STOLEN GOATS: Livestock farmer Vernon Dopson woke up last Tuesday morning to find his 21 goats missing. - Marvin Hamilton

A La Romaine family is devastated after thieves broke into their farm and stole their 21 goats.

Among the goats are 12 kids and two pregnant adults.

Investigators are now searching for the thieves said the goats’ which are worth $18,000. According to a police report, farmer Vernon Dopson secured his ranch at Versyl Street, La Romaine, last Tuesday at 6.30 am. Shortly after, he went back to check on his animals and saw a red Ford Ranger van driving away from the farm.

Police said Dopson rushed to his goat pen and saw a hole in the fence of the enclosure. The animals were missing.

In an interview with Newsday, an emotional Dopson, who has been rearing goats for over 40 years, said words could not explain the hurt he felt by the loss.

“I have had the adult goats for two years and the baby goats for six months. I have cared for these goats and to come to see an empty pen is just heartbreaking. What kind of human would do this? This is insane to steal 21 goats. I have been working hard, nearly all my life, taking care of and rearing goats to provide for my family. Do these people even have hearts? This is my livelihood.”

Dopson believes that the thieves may have been monitoring him for some time.

“My ranch is always well secured but it seems as if these men were watching me, watching what time I feed the animals and what time I leave.”

Residents also reported seeing a red van with a herd of goats being transported leaving the area.

Police received the registration number of the van but said it was a false number plate.

San Fernando CID police are investigating.