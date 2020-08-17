12th covid19 death, 13 more test positive

Another patient has died and 13 more have tested positive for covid19 since the Ministry of Health’s last update on Sunday afternoon.

The Monday morning update said the patient was an adult male with pre-existing medical conditions, bringing the total number of covid19-related deaths to 12.

There are 413 ctive cases and the total number of cases is 565, up from 552 on Sunday.

The update said of the 13 new cases, nine are from Trinidad and four are from Tobago. The ministry is awaiting laboratory forms to determine if the new patients were in contact with covid19-positive cases or if they are pending epidemiological investigation.

It said 49 patients are being treated at Caura Hospital and the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility is treating 100 patients, three of whom are in intensive care. There are now 19 patients in the Brooklyn, Sangre Grande step-down facility, 31 in Balandra, 40 in Tacarigua and 56 in Debe.

A total of unique patient samples have been submitted is 12,438 and the number of repeated tests is 2,217.