Towering Tashia

-

The first time I saw the billboard I was struck by the image of this diminutive woman towering over vehicles on the highway, her direct gaze reaching out to touch Tobago’s people with a curious facial blend of innocence, sincerity and compassion, arms folded with purpose, body language projecting a relaxed confidence and commitment to a focused mission, a higher calling.

Sometimes a picture can indeed paint a thousand words and more. There are certain photographs in which something deeper than the visual or physical is captured in the eyes, expression or body language of the subject, arousing curiosity. Who is the photographer? What was the vibe, thought or directive in that moment in which the shutter clicked, immortalizing an inexplicable essence?

Such an image was exemplified in the face and stance of Tashia Grace Burris on the striking green PDP billboards and posters that started appearing around Tobago in the short run-up to TT’s general election. Kudos to the photographer for capturing the bright, willing spirit that had informed my first impression of this woman, to whom I had been introduced some weeks prior.

A friend and fellow environment/nature lover had contacted me to ask if I would meet with him and a young political candidate to discuss the issue of animal welfare in Tobago, as the candidate was interested in understanding the issue more deeply.

Impressed, I accepted the rare invitation. How often does anyone in the political arena show proactive interest in and reach out to willingly speak about this vital yet grossly under-represented issue?

We three were scheduled to meet one afternoon at Shore Things Café in Lambeau. My friend and his political associate arrived on time, greeting me warmly at our ocean view table.

“Elspeth...Tashia. Tashia...Elspeth,” my friend said by way of official introduction.

My first impression of her: warm smile, down-to-earth, familiar energy and focused eyes that seemed experienced at seeing more deeply into people than surface presentation.

“Okay! Tell me. I am all ears,” Tashia said, body language indicating a keen interest in listening to whatever I had to say. There was no sense of an ulterior motive or pretence, as with various individuals of political persuasion who show sudden interest in the "issues of the people" only when they seek to win favour and support on the campaign trail.

As I began painting an overall picture of animal welfare in Tobago, based on my experience as an animal rescuer and advocate on the island over the past eight years, Tashia scribbled in her notebook, stopping now and then to ask pertinent questions, offer creative suggestions or make statements which showed an existing knowledge of and compassion for the green nature/flora and fauna of the island.

As our conversation unfolded, I found myself becoming increasingly impressed by this intelligent, humble and forward-thinking Tobagonian. Her youthful yet mature, responsible manner held promise for the elevation that the island needs to help it transcend a political "legacy" that has long been held by the old guard.

Tashia spoke proudly and openly about her personal family life and, almost in the same breath, about her perspective on Tobago’s farmers, fisherfolk and the citizens currently under threat of being relocated to make way for the proposed airport expansion. I could feel how the people mattered to her, politics or not. Holding them close to heart, like an extended Tobago "family," she was ready to embrace and represent them in a real way, as a devoted daughter of the soil and child of the community.

Worthy of mention is her interest in highlighting and lobbying for Tobago’s SDG (sustainable development goal agenda).

Some of her concerns and interests in this area include:

1. Incorporating sustainable development into the governance structure

2. Establishing green spaces throughout the island in areas of higher population density

3. Having an environmentally friendly airport that is in alignment with a green marketing thrust for Tobago, as opposed to a concrete mega structure that caters to industries and businesses and does not honour the needs of the people.

With young, progressive role models like Tashia on the island, there is hope for the future of Tobago, its people, its environment, its culture. Those who truly win always place these treasures first, inspiring us to awaken, to claim our worth and power as people who will stand up and work together to ensure the best Tobago possible.