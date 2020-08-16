TATT employee tests positive for covid19

AN employee of the Telecommunications Authority of TT (TATT) has tested positive for covid19, a release from the authority said on Sunday.

The release also said its head office in Barataria has been closed for sanitisation.

"TATT assures its stakeholders that it is still available to serve them utilising its online services. Its numbers remain the same 675-TATT (6758288) / 222-TATT (222-8288). Consumers wishing to make a consumer complaint can call the authority’s toll-free hotline 800TATT (800-8288).

"Stakeholders may also reach the authority via email at info@tatt.org.tt. its website www.tatt.org.tt or its social media platforms," the release said. It added that TATT Tobago office is open for business as usual.