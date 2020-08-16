Race and the Kamla enigma

UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar leaves Hermitage Presbyterian School after voting in Monday's general election. - Lincoln Holder

In the face of the rising covid19 threat, the country faces parallel political unease.

The facts:

(1) The PNM beat the UNC 22 to 19 seats, 13,000 more votes than the UNC's 309,188 (subject to the recount in five seats). In Westminster tradition, the PNM's Dr Keith Rowley is congratulated for winning and UNC's Kamla Persad-Bissessar for putting up such a courageous fight.

(2) While the UNC leader appears quite secure with the 18 MPs at her side, there are threatening calls from outside for her to “give up” UNC leadership.

(3) As a first time in this country, a prominent beverage business is fighting for its life in the face of a boiling racial controversy.

While the actual results from the EBC were eagerly awaited, rumours filled the anxious space (UNC 54% vs PNM 35%), “missing ballot boxes at a police station, in a river,” etc.

Up to Wednesday evening, with EBC preliminary results released, the space was bent and twisted to accommodate racial residues, much of it quite inflammatory, thus adding cement to the racial divide already shared by the two-party system.

The few sensible comments in the “race war” remain overshadowed by the sizzling tit-for-tat racial rebukes. It is not just “talking about the racial problem.” It is, more urgently and too long neglected, a matter of constitutional and political reforms that are more faithful to the democratic imperative for effective representation and political accountability. This will help heal ethnic concerns.

The Jearlean John promise, even with Prof Selwyn Cudjoe’s support, failed to conquer PNM Foster Cummings. The PNM’s Winston Gypsy Peters’ loss by 1,072 votes to the youthful Michelle Benjamin sends a powerful message. Watson Duke remains poised.

Terrence Deyalsingh scraped through in St Joseph with an 811 vote difference over newcomer Ahloy Hunt, leaving a “next time” possibility open. A “next time” possibility also exists for the PNM, losing by 1,086 in Chaguanas East and by 1,060 in Barataria/San Juan.

An intriguing result was “lone ranger” Jack Warner (ILP) getting 3,817 votes against the UNC's 3,587 in Lopinot/Bon Air West (PNM 9,608). Another “lone ranger,” Kirk Waithe has his credibility on the line with 310 votes in Laventille West. Laventille East/Morvant remains far from yellow.

UNC activist Devant Maharaj declared, “UNC leadership should resign.” Ramona Dindial calls for “quick succession planning.” Suruj Rambachan let loose a flyer that the successor should be Roodal Moonilal. Grumblings remain divided in social media.

Look, with 39 candidates against the PNM's 41, the UNC made quite a good show, winning 19 and getting 47 per cent of the popular vote, as against the PNM's 49 per cent.

Of course, Persad-Bissessar failed to win a majority. But the PNM’s own mishaps notwithstanding, given Dr Rowley’s sustained, strategically designed platform attack against “UNC corruption,” “a greedy cabal,” "wild spending,””imminent arrests,” and other character-related allegations, it could have been worse for UNC.

But she and her racially mixed party kept their heads high enough above water, resisting further damage.

The UNC 2020-2025 plan did have some merit, revenue notwithstanding. The “step down” calls are energised by a recall video where Persad-Bissessar publicly listed the “four times” Basdeo Panday lost elections and called for him to “step down.”

Her detractors say now is the time for her too.

Whenever that time really comes, it should be done with respect for her warrior-like service in the midst of a macho-type political culture. After all, Basdeo Panday, Patrick Manning and now Dr Rowley are no lightweight opponents. UNC PRO Anita Haynes said next year’s party elections will decide leadership.

As things now stand, the UNC by itself will find great difficulty in forming a majority government. Unless, of course, the social and economic challenges prove too much for the PNM government and public dissatisfaction grows, while the youthful UNC MPs and senators make a good showing with both integrity and competence. An opposition alliance is also a possible way towards government.

However, the PNM is well institutionalised, with a shiny headquarters and decentralised party-group machinery.

But look, why the almost 20 “small parties,” given their passion and presumed purpose, cannot form at least a unified civic alliance rather than periodically having so many losing their deposits? It says something about the psychology of our politics. The leadership resignations are impressive: Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan, Phillip Alexander, Steve Alvarez and Jack Warner, with Dr Rowley himself hinting at leaving next election.