PM: There is a government in place

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. -

THERE is currently a government in place, the Prime Minister assured the public on Saturday.

During the covid19 update at the Prime Minister’s residence, St Ann’s, Dr Rowley said: “The government is in place until a new prime minister is sworn in.” He added that the government is currently not functioning as before as Cabinet has not met and Cabinet notes are not being generated.

Following the election on August 10, the PNM declared victory with a 22-19 result against the UNC. The UNC challenged the results in five constituencies.

The swearing-in of the government members can only take place after the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) submits the official results to the Office of the President.

On Wednesday, the EBC released preliminary results of 22-19 in favour of the PNM which won 322,250 and the UNC received 309,188 votes.

EBC corporate communications manager Bobbi Rogers said there is no time frame in which the recount must be completed only that the candidates had up to noon the day after the election to file their challenge. Rogers said once the ballots are recounted, the swearing-in can take place even if the matter goes before the courts.