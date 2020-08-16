Health of missing student's mother takes turn for the worse

Princess Phillips

STACY MOORE

WITH the disappearance of her youngest child, Princess Phillips, relatives are now concerned about the health of the teenager's mother, Annagatha Barclay.

They say her health has taken a turn for the worse.

Barclay, who has not been able to sleep properly since her daughter went missing earlier in August, suffers from high blood pressure.

She collapsed on Thursday and had to seek immediate medical attention.

The mother of four was told her pressure was high and she was at risk of a stroke. Barclay got tablets to lower her blood pressure.

Her daughter went missing on August 7, days after she was followed on her way home from classes by a group of men in a car in Marabella.

It was the last time Barclay saw her youngest child.

Speaking to Newsday, Anderson Phillips said Sunday made it ten days their daughter went missing.

He said his wife was not well and he and other relatives are worried about her health.

He said his wife was told to reduce her stress level, but admitted it will be difficult knowing their daughter is still missing. "Princess is her mother's eyeball," he said.

The Anti-Kidnapping Unit has taken over the investigation but investigators said there are still no leads.

Phillips, 18, of Dolly Street, Marabella, told her parents when she left school last week, a car with three occupants began following her.

On realising what was happening, she took a short cut and was able to make it home safely.

Her parents said they did not report the matter to the police since she did not recall the car's number plate or the type of car.

Calls to the teenager's cell phone are going to voice mail and the phone's GPS has been disconnected.

Her parents are pleading with anyone who may have seen her to come forward with whatever information they had.

Phillips. a student of the Marabella South Secondary School, wrote her final CSEC exam four days before she disappeared.