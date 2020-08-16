Man shot dead in Maloney

Police are continuing enquiries into the murder of a 34-year-old man on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said Kenneth Rocke was walking along the Piarco Old Road, Maloney, at around 4.15 pm, when he was shot several times.

Residents heard the gunshots and saw Rocke bleeding on the ground.

They called the police who came with a district medical officer who declared him dead on the scene.

Investigators said Rocke was not known to them and they have not yet established a motive for his killing.