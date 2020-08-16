Five arrested at 'zesser' party as cops begin covid crackdown

Five men were arrested for obscene language, resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer, as police shut down a party in Long Circular, St James, early on Sunday morning.

Police said members of the St James Task Force were told of a "zesser party" at Dibe Road, Long Circular, at around 6 am and went to that address.

Officers tried to disperse the crowd but were met with resistence from some of the patrons.

When officers attempted to arrest one of the men for obscene language, four men tried to intervene. They were also arrested.

The men are expected to be charged.

Police said they will be cracking down on errant limers who fail to adhere to the stricter public health measures which are to take effect from Monday.

Officers said people are still holding parties which do not comply with the public health regulations as it relates to the numbers allowed to gather in one area.

Police also said they will be on the lookout for illegal immigrants entering TT.