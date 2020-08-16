Fishermen and friends: PM has blood on his hands

Secretary for the Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) Gary Aboud, right- Photo by Shane Superville

THE PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley neglected the health and safety of citizens for his own political gain, says corporate secretary of Fishermen and Friends of the Sea Gary Aboud.

In a scathing statement issued after the election, Aboud said Rowley's conduct during the snap election was "negligent, reckless and unforgivable and he must be called out."

"Today, hundreds of people are sick and dying, because of the excessive socialising during this snap election," he wrote.

His statement noted that immediately following the announcement of the election date, the FFOS had warned of a spike in covid19 cases, saying it appealed to the President to defer casting of ballots.

"She responded immediately stating that it was strictly the responsibility of the Prime Minister," Aboud wrote.

"Presently we face the future deaths of untold numbers of innocent and vulnerable citizens because he simply preferred the political benefit of his snap election rather than prioritizing public health and safety. This is poor conduct from a leader.

FFOS shudders at the impact on our national population because of the foolhardy, shortsighted, reckless and irresponsible conduct of a leader that was principally concerned with his own political future and not of the future of his citizens to whom he owes a duty of care. God help us all."