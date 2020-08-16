CSEC/CAPE exams wrapped up smoothly

St Mary's College students line up to enter a classroom for the CAPE physics exam on July 14. Secondary students wrapped up CAPE and CSEC exams on August 14. - Vidya Thurab

The Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) wrapped up exams on Friday with just a few students completing CAPE Spanish orals, according to the schedule posted CXC’s website.

While most students finished exams at the end of July, a few exams were scattered throughout the first two weeks of August.

The CSEC and CAPE exams, originally set for May-June, had to be postponed owing to the closure of schools and the stay-at-home order to curb the spread of the covid19 virus.

Students did the past six weeks of exams under strict covid19 regulations implemented by the Ministry of Health. Parents, teachers and students alike all reported smooth sailing.

Principal of Queen’s Royal College (QRC) David Simon said everything at the school went well, with all health protocols observed and no mishaps.

“Because students hadn't seen each other in such a long time, teachers had to remind them not to congregate, but apart from that there were no issues,” said Simon.

He said students were relieved to get the exams out of the way, but many expressed disappointment at having to do multiple-choice papers, instead of the long papers they initially prepared for.

“They have since accepted that life has changed and were exceedingly happy when exams were over.”

He said although many of the students were not able to celebrate the way they would have wanted, given the restrictions on public congregation, the students are happy at least to have the exams off their shoulders.

Simon said staff are planning a virtual graduation ceremony for the end of the month.

One mother of a child at a secondary school in the east said as a parent, she was very satisfied with the way her daughter’s school handled the exams. She said all protocols were observed, from temperature testing to the observance of the mask policy.

“The school made us feel comfortable,” she said. “It was smooth sailing. They handled it well.”

Seles Granderson, a CSEC student at Tunapuna Secondary, said she was elated to be finished with her exams. Granderson completed Spanish orals on Thursday.

“Everything went better than expected,” said Granderson. “The examiners and invigilators were very nice.”

She said although she has no celebration plans scheduled at the moment, she is excited to start the next chapter of her life.

The exams came to an end just as Government on Saturday said schools may remain closed until year-end due to a spike in the number of covid19 cases.