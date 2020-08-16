CPL 2020 to proceed, but no contact sports, gyms

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley - Sureash Cholai

THE Prime Minister has confirmed that the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament will still be held despite the rise of covid19 cases in TT.

The tournament, which will be played at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba and Queen's Park Oval in St Clair, bowls off on Tuesday and runs until September 10.

Dr Rowley made the announcement at a media briefing on Saturday.

However, he also said all contact sports will come to a halt and gyms will be closed. The pandemic has now reached the highest level, community spread, in TT.

To date, the country has recorded 497 cases of covid19, with ten deaths.

In March, gyms were closed and sporting activities were not encouraged when the virus started to affect TT.

In June, Government relaxed its measures and gyms and sporting activities were allowed to resume when the curve was flattened.

“We will close all gyms, we will cease all contact sports,” Rowley said, on Saturday.

These measures will be in place for the next 28 days, starting on Monday.

On the CPL, Rowley said, “You may recall that the whole CPL arrangement is that they are operating in an isolated bubble, so they are very well secured away from the population and that will continue…players are among themselves, tested, not interacting with the national population. (They are) going to the ground, playing, broadcasting (will take place) and that is about it. So that will continue.”

President of the TT Cricket Board Azim Bassarath agreed with the decision to allow the CPL to be played. “Since approval was already granted, I don’t think he could’ve pulled back the approval now with all that has been put in place. A lot of money would have been spent to bring in the players and officials. They are here already for quite a few days, some of them here for maybe a week or two so it would have been difficult to pull back any approval.”

Bassarath said Rowley needed to act now. “I think it was time that he also had to make a decision because of the spike in cases now. I think it is the right time to make decisions and put things in place to curb the spike and curb the spread of the virus in TT.”

The Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) normally kicks off in early September when the new school year begins. However, with the start of the school term uncertain, the SSFL is up in the air.

Interim president of the SSFL Phillip Fraser said, “The pandemic exists, so it means that we are always mindful that we have to be concerned about the health and safety of the student-athlete. With the guidelines set by the Prime Minister at this point in time, it means that it is a possibility we can say that the SSFL 2020 season may never take place.”

Fraser said the league will continue to monitor the situation. “Of course we play it by air. We are still in the pandemic and we try to observe all the rules and regulations as regard the pandemic. Health and safety is our main concern and that remains paramount in my mind.”

Kahlil Ramsubhag, managing director of Grand Bazaar gym The Bar by ‘The Beast’ said, “We have mixed feelings about it to be honest. If you look at it from a financial perspective gyms have not even gotten the chance to bounce back.”

However, he understands the need to put measures in place to curb the spread.

“Financially it looks very bleak for the business. However, as part of the society we understand the need for it. It is some frightening numbers that we are hearing now with respect to new cases so we could understand the need for the greater good and we support the decision made.”

Central Athletic Club, which has gyms in San Fernando and Chaguanas, said on its Facebook page, "We have tried so hard to keep the gym a safe space and we really hope that once this 28-day period is over we can all return. We are pleading with everyone to take the Government's directives seriously so that these types of restrictions will not be necessary in the future."