Covid19 cases may overwhelm Tobago health system

Health, Wellness and Family Development Secretary Tracy Davidson-Celestine is expressing fears the country's health care system could become overwhelmed if the number of covid19 positive cases continues to rise.

As of Saturday, the total number of covid19 cases in Tobago stood at 17 after five additional cases tested positive for the virus.

In a statement, the division said three are contacts of recently positive covid19 cases and two are pending epidemiological investigation.

The division said all established protocols have since been implemented, inclusive of contact tracing, which is ongoing. It noted there are now 13 active covid19 cases in Tobago. The island has had one death.

The upsurge in the number of covid19 cases on the island comes as the country grapples with a second wave of the virus.

Davidson-Celestine said she does not want a situation in which citizens cannot get the best care.

"Both in Trinidad and Tobago we will eventually have a capacity issue as the upsurge continues," she told Newsday via Whatsapp.

"Finding suitable places for positive patients will eventually become an issue."

Davidson-Celestine said she was still seeing people without masks.

"I am urging them to wear it as it is proven to be effective in reducing transmissions."

Davidson-Celestine said masks must also be worn properly and reusable ones must be laundered often.

She urged citizens to follow the established protocols.

Acting County Medical Officer of Health Dr Tiffany Hoyte said at a news conference, last Thursday, Tobago was bracing for an upsurge in infections following increased movement and non-observance of covid19 protocols.

Hoyte also observed there were breaches of protocol when supporters gathered at the various political meetings ahead of the August 10 general election.

She reiterated testing on the island began on July 19 and there have been 183 samples taken thus far.

Hoyte urged Tobagonians to observe the guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health.

Overall, on Saturday, the Health Ministry reported 71 new cases for TT, bringing the national total to 497.