Buses back to 50 per cent capacity

Commuters boarding maxi taxi at City Gate. On Saturday the Prime Minister announced that taxis will revert to operating at 50 per cent passenger capacity - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) says its buses will begin operating at 50 per cent passenger capacity beginning Monday as stricter covid19 regulations take effect because of the current rate of infection.

In a release on Sunday, the PTSC said for the next 28 days, buses will operate at 50 per cent passenger capacity and the company will continue to adhere to the preventative measures advised by the Ministry of Health.

Commuters can expect to be seated at least two rows behind drivers. These rows have been cordoned off and tickets will be torn by passengers themselves and disposed of in bins provided.

All buses will be fully sanitised before and after each trip and this involves the cleaning of high-touch areas such as stop buttons, hand rails and grab straps.

Other cleaning arrangements include making available adequate sanitiser dispensers boarding buses at terminals.

Commuters must maintain physical distancing when on PTSC's compounds and as they line up to board the bus. The wearing of masks is mandatory on all buses and all commuters are to either wear a mask or other cloth material that covers their nose and mouth.

Passengers with flu-like symptoms are discouraged from using the service.