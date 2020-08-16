Another covid19 patient has died, 22 new cases

ANOTHER covid19 patient has died, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus to 11.

And 22 more people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 519, with 368 being active cases.

In its 10 am update on Sunday, the Health Ministry said the patient was an adult male with pre-existing medical conditions.

On Friday, two covid19 patients also died – an elderly male and female, both with pre-existing medical conditions.

TT's most recent death before Friday was reported by the ministry on April 6.

There are currently 115 hospitalised patients – 68 at the Couva Hospital (three in the intensive care unit, one in the high-dependency unit) and 47 at the Caura Hospital.

The ministry said 65 patients are en route to hospital, and 45 new patients will be processed for admission soon.

Six of the 22 new cases are pending investigation, two are contacts of recently-diagnosed patients and 14 were tested at a private lab.

There are 143 patients at step-down facilities – 19 in Sangre Grande, 31 at Balandra, 40 in Tacarigua and 53 in Debe.

In addition, one patient was discharged, bringing that total to 140.

The total number of tests sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and UWI for testing is now 13,494. From that, 1,650 were repeated tests and 11,844 were unique patient tests.