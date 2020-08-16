Abdulah: Tackling racism more than issuing ‘hollow’ press releases

David Abdulah, political leader of the Movement for Social Justice, at the party's San Fernando office PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER

LEADER of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) David Abdulah believes tackling the issue of racism in TT requires more than issuing “hollow press releases.”

He said a “national effort” from all leaders is crucial.

In a release on Saturday, Abdulah said after the August 10 general election, TT has been “reaping the whirlwind of hate, anger, openly racist comments expressed not only on social media but, if we are being honest, at workplaces, in taxis and maxis, in bars, barbershops, in corporate boardrooms, and in homes is causing a very dangerous polarisation in our country.”

He said he had been warning the PNM and the UNC, during the lead up to the election, that their statements were creating an atmosphere of fear and appeals to race were being made.

“Such efforts to consolidate the ethnic base of each of the two traditional parties was reinforced by their respective social media campaigners, many of whom made no effort to conceal their openly offensive and racist views. They were not reined in by their party leaders.

He said pre-election polls and the predictions of political analysts – which reinforced the idea of a close election – further “hyped up” the public.

“Expectations were high as our political system is a ‘winner takes all the spoils of victory’ – board appointments; ability to reward via patronage, nepotism, and naked corruption. Losing was not in the realm of possibility, with some being led to believe that the election was stolen. And, of course, the disappointment and anger has turned into bile – racist bile, with the response being equally offensive.”

He believes everyone needs to listen to and learn from each other, and hopes that seeing the “ugliness” of what is occurring can finally spark change.

“In spite of our wanting to think that ‘all ah we is one,’ we are not. We never have been. There are many different TTs. Westmoorings is not Laventille; the Beetham is not Penal; Chaguanas is not Charlotteville.

“What is now required, if we are to reap a good harvest and not a bitter and violent whirlwind, is firstly a series of conversations about race, class, religion, culture and how we feel: our hurts and pain. These conversations must not only be with academics and ‘experts.’ They must involve the ordinary women and men, young and old, from all the various sections and communities that make up TT.”

He added that the school curriculum needs to change as all students must learn more about TT’s history, including the origins of the various ethnic groups; their respective religions and cultures and their contributions to national development.

“We must change the national watchword from ‘tolerance’ to ‘mutual respect.’ It is not sufficient for us to tolerate the existence of others, we must respect them as we are to be respected by them. This must start in our schools. And for this to happen, teachers must also be re-educated for many wrong and/or bad ideas and views are propagated by some teachers – as we found out this week.

"This must be a national effort supported by all leaders – of political parties; civil society organisations; trade unions; religious bodies; business and commercial firms and organisations. Above all, it requires the leaders of the two political tribes to recognise that they must stop sowing the wind; for it is not they alone who will reap the whirlwind but all of TT. They must meet quietly and genuinely agree to initiate such a process of national conversations.”