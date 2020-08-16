TT crosses 500 covid19 cases

Thirty-three more people have tested positive for covid19, the Ministry of Health advised in its update on Sunday night.

In all, 55 new cases were announced for Sunday and TT's total has now crossed the 500 mark.

The total number of samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and the UWI testing site was 14,094. The number testing positive stood at 552 on Sunday night. There are 401 active cases, the ministry said.

In its Sunday morning update, the ministry advised another covid19 patient had died, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus to 11.

The Health Ministry said the patient was an adult male with pre-existing medical conditions.

On Friday, two covid19 patients also died – an elderly male and female, both with pre-existing medical conditions.

TT's most recent death before Friday was reported by the ministry on April 6.

There are currently 115 hospitalised patients – 68 at the Couva Hospital (three in the intensive care unit, one in the high-dependency unit) and 47 at the Caura Hospital.

On Sunday morning, the ministry said 65 patients are en route to hospital, and 45 new patients will be processed for admission soon.

Six of the 22 new cases are pending investigation, two are contacts of recently-diagnosed patients and 14 were tested at a private lab.

There are 143 patients at step-down facilities – 19 in Sangre Grande, 31 at Balandra, 40 in Tacarigua and 53 in Debe.

In addition, one patient was discharged, bringing that total to 140.