Yes, this is who we are

THE EDITOR: It takes a general election for politicians to openly appreciate the necessity of hypocrisy, never mind its benefits.

It's also a general election that allows voters to don their blindfolds and support corrupt candidates as they laugh all the way to the bank.

It's at times like these that thinking is so immune from common courtesy that racism boils to the surface and people are emboldened enough to demonstrate all over social media that they have no principles, only prejudices.

This is who we are and as the Mighty Sparrow sang, We Like it So.

ERNIE WESTON

via e-mail