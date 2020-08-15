SEA is on, schools may stay closed until year-end

Nelson Street Girls RC Primary School principal Lisa Lynch points to where a student should stand to ensure physical distancing when classes resumed for Standard 5 students on July 20. The Prime Minister on Saturday said the SEA exam will go ahead on August 20. - Ayanna Kinsale

The Prime Minister has announced the closure of all teaching institutions, which he said may last until December 31.

But he assured SEA students the exam date remains August 20.

Dr Rowley was speaking at a press conference on Saturday afternoon.

Because of the recent upsurge in covid19 cases and TT now being at the community-spread level, Rowley said it is not safe for children to go back to school.

“We have a commitment and we will keep that commitment on August 20 – that one day – where SEA students will come out, write their exams and go straight back home.

“They will be spaced out and we ask parents to get them to school, (let them) do the exam and take them back home. Our children are to remain away from congregations of any kind.”

He said at this stage, it appears the first term of the next academic year may not happen.

“By the time we would have gotten over this period, we will still be too exposed and the risk will still be too high to put children into school space.”