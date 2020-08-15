PM rolls back opening: Beaches, churches, gyms to close, no dining

A family enjoys a fun day at Williams Bay, Chaguaramas on August 11. Due to the spike in covid19 cases, the Prime Minister on Saturday announced beaches, churches, gyms and other places will be closed once again from Monday. - ROGER JACOB

The Prime Minister has announced several reversions to lockdown measures, including the closure of beaches and rivers, taxis operating at 50 per cent capacity and ceasing in-house dining.

Dr Rowley was speaking at a press conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s on Saturday afternoon.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said TT is no longer at the stage of cluster spread but is now at the community spread level. It is because of this, Rowley said, these lockdown measures were being introduced.

From 6 am on Monday until September 14:* Water parks to remain closed* All places of worship to remain closed* All gyms to remain closed* All cinemas to remain closed* Public gatherings limited to five people, ten for funerals and weddings* No contact/team sports* Only essential travels to Tobago allowed* Casinos and member clubs to remain closed* No in-house dining at restaurants, food courts, bars All teaching institutions are to remain closed until further notice and most likely until December 31.