Kamla, UNC 'deeply troubled' by racism

UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar speaks to the media at her constituency office in Siparia on Monday night, after the general election. - Marvin Hamilton

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says she and her party are "deeply troubled" by the recent increase in racial tension in TT following Monday's general election. She said it is something she condemns.

In a release on Saturday morning, she described it as "attempts to create disharmony in our society.

"The political party I lead condemns and rejects racism, and calls on all citizens to unite in order to heal and build TT...The UNC has always worked to ensure that we represent and uplift all citizens and improve their lives."

She also said the Prime Minister is "clearly and purposefully" trying to "inflame racial tensions" with "baseless" comments.

"I am also deeply disturbed by Dr Keith Rowley’s claim that the UNC is telling one segment of the population that they were “cheated”...I remind Dr Rowley that we are proud Trinbagonians, and any attempt at creating discord is to be roundly rejected.

"Now is a time for us to work together towards our common destiny as a nation and we can only achieve that through unity. We must continue to respect each other's political choices without invoking and inciting race to divide our people."

She said TT's ethnic and religious make-up is a "treasure" that should be valued and nurtured.

"Our survival as a nation and as a people depends on it...We must not foster any type of hate, divisiveness, and otherwise unproductive discourse on social media or elsewhere. Do not let our beloved nation’s longstanding tradition of harmony, tolerance and unity be jeopardised at this time.

"Nothing good can ever come from malice. We have made such progress as a nation over the past few decades, that we must do all we can to preserve and develop our cohesion. Future generations will never forgive us if we go down this acrimonious road."

She also called on God to heal TT and to "remove the malevolence of bitterness and hatred.

"I call on all citizens of good conscience to reject hate. Let us together raise our voices in national unity, and confidently affirm: 'Here every creed and race find an equal place.' We shall overcome all challenges if we continue to put God in front and walk behind."