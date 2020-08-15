Great Race 2020 postponed

Hero V in the 80mph class of the 2019 Great Race. - RONALD DANIEL

THE 2020 Great Race has been postponed, according to a post on the TT Power Boats Association's (TTPBA) Facebook page.

The TTPBA said, "We are working on setting a new date later this year."

"Based on the press conference by the government today, with the new restrictions, the race must be postponed. As soon as we have a new tentative date for the 2020 Great Race it will be posted."

This year's edition was scheduled for August 22.

In a Newsday article on Thursday, TTPBA president Marcus Gomez said this year's event would be livestreamed to give viewers exclusive footage of the race, which was due to start at the Foreshore in Cocorite and end at Store Bay, Tobago.