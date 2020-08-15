GraceKennedy donates food hampers

A GraceKennedy (TT) Limited employee sorts some of the food hampers arranged by staff members for the Living Water Community. -

Staff members of GraceKennedy Money Services (TT) Ltd, agents for Bill Express, FX Trader and Western Union have pooled their resources to join the national food distribution drive. Taking the lead from their employer which, in May, undertook a similar initiative to assist persons affected by covid19, employees of GraceKennedy (TT) Ltd recently made a donation of food hampers to the non-governmental organisation, Living Water Community, a media release said. The hampers contain a range of essential foodstuff including canned items from GK Foods.

They are to be immediately distributed to affected persons.

“Earlier in the year GKMS made a donation of GK Foods hampers to a government ministry assisting families in distress and we are very pleased that our staff members have chosen to follow our example, using their personal funds. I am overwhelmed by their generosity and publicly applaud their efforts,” said Donald Edward, country manager. GKMS and GraceFoods have partnered in several regional food drives in response to the urgent need to assist families experiencing hardship from loss of incomes.They will continue to make donations to communities that require support.