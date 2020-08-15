Fire go for ASNL hat-trick

The 2020 Courts All Sectors Netball League climaxes at the Centre of Excellence in Macoya on Saturday with Fire gunning for a hat-trick of season titles in the Championship Division Knockout finals against Jabloteh. The game is scheduled for 5pm.

Having captured the Premiership Division Steve Sarjeant Challenge and league trophies, Fire are just one step away from hoisting yet another national crown.

On Thursday, Fire and Jabloteh advanced to the knockout final by getting past Police Y and Defence Force, respectively.

Fire were led by in-form goal shoot Adasha Norton, who scored 38 of her 44 attempts, hauling the dominant squad to a cool 40-17 victory. Top scoring for Police Y was goal shoot Cheryse Aguilleria with nine points.

In the other semi-final, Jabloteh squeezed past Defence Force 29-26 with Latoya Thomas netting 22 points while Samantha James Lewis scored seven. For Defence Force, Makeda Pierre scored 16 points.

In the previous round, Defence Force booked a spot in the semi-final by trumping Police X 30-19 while Jabloteh edged UWI Open Campus 24-23 to advance.

Saturday’s matches bring to an end to an interrupted season owing to the covid19 pandemic. Upon its resumption several teams pulled out from the tournament citing covid19 concerns.

After the final match, a short prize-giving ceremony will be held at the venue.