EBC: Recounts being done according to law

A steady flow of voters at Valencia South Government Primary School, in the Toco/Sangre Grande constituency, during the general election on Monday. - Roger Jacob

The Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) says the recounts in specific constituencies are being carried out within the parameters of the law.

In a statement on Saturday, the EBC said Election Rule 101 (6) provides that where a general recount is requested, a returning officer must review all ballots, including any ballots rejected on poll day, to determine whether he/she is satisfied with the decision of the presiding officer in this regard.

The commission said the counts would have been done by presiding officers at polling stations, after the close of polls, in the presence of party agents and poll day staff.

The number of votes to be recounted were in: San Fernando West (15,515), Toco/Sangre Grande (18,237), Tunapuna (17,317), St Joseph (18,193) and La Horquetta/Talparo (17,678).

The EBC said during the recount, there have been requests to inspect additional documents and requests for specimens of initials.

"These requests have no legal bearing on the recount," it said. "The raising of matters not properly to be considered at a recount, together with non-adherence to the times set by returning officers for the conduct of a recount, has had the effect of prolonging the process unnecessarily."