CPL to go ahead next week

Trinbago Knight Riders captain Kieron Pollard during a 2019 Hero CPL match. PHOTO COURTESY CPL T20. -

THE Prime Minister has confirmed that the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament will still be held.

The tournament, which will be played at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba and Queen's Park Oval in St Clair, bowls off on Tuesday.

THe PM made the announcement at a media briefing on Saturday.

However, he also said all contact sports will come to a halt and gyms will be closed in light of the rise in covid19 cases in TT. The pandemic has now reached the highest level, community spread, in TT.

To date, the country has recorded 474 cases of covid19, with ten deaths.

In March, gyms were closed and sporting activities were not encouraged when the virus started to affect TT.

In June, Government relaxed its measures and gyms and sporting activities were allowed to resume when the curve was flattened.