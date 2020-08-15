CPL match times changed for India market

THE start time for 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 weekend fixtures have changed.

According to a CPL media release, "The afternoon matches on Saturday and Sunday will now start at 2.15 pm local time." The morning matches on weekends bowl off at 10 am. The matches during the week will still be played at 10 am and 5.30 pm.

According to head of communications and public relations Peter Miller there were a lot of factors which led to the decision with the broadcast of matches on TV one of those reasons. The CPL has a huge following around the world, especially in India. If matches start at 2.15 pm in TT it will bowl off at 11.45 pm in India, as opposed to 3 am if the matches in TT start at 5.30 pm.

The 33-match season will be played in TT with all matches taking place across two venues – Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba and the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair.