Covid19 cases near 500 as 71 test positive

Image courtesy CDC

The total number of covid19 cases in TT is about to reach 500 with the Health Ministry reporting 23 additional cases on Saturday evening.

The ministry’s covid19 update said 13 are contacts of recently positive covid19 cases while ten are pending epidemiological investigation. The total is now 497.

On Saturday morning there were 48 new cases with 29 pending epidemiological investigation, 18 were contacts of recently positive covid19 patients, and one person tested positive at a private lab. In total, the ministry's figures reveal 71 more people have the virus.

The update reiterated the numbers did not reflect new cases for the past 24 hours. Rather they were results from samples taken from August 5-13.

The total number of covid19 cases in Tobago stood at 17 after an increase of five. There are 13 active covid19 cases on the island.

Three are contacts of recently positive covid19 cases and two are pending epidemiological investigation.

The number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency and UWI was 13,398 and the number of active cases increased from 325 to 248.

The number of deaths remain at ten.