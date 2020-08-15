Covid19 cases increase by 48 to 474

There are 48 new covid19 positive cases of covid19 in TT, bringing the total number to 474. There are 325 active cases.

There are 129 patients in hospital, and 91 in step-down facilities. There have been ten deaths.

The number of people discharged remains at 139.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update on Saturday morning said 29 cases were pending epidemiological investigation, 18 were contacts of recently positive covid19 patients, and one person tested positive at a private lab.

The update reiterated that number did not reflect new cases for the past 24 hours. Rather, they were results from samples taken from August 5-13.

The number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency and UWI was 13,375 and the number of unique patient tests was 11,725.