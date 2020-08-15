CMO: TT now at stage of covid19 community spread

A vendor offers face masks to a woman on Frederick Street, Port of Spain. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram has said TT is now at the stage of community spread of the covid19 virus.

The WHO (World Health Organization) has four categories: no cases, sporadic spread, cluster phase and community spread.

"Yesterday, as the international health regulation focal point for TT, I made the recommendation to the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), who thereafter will make the recommendation to WHO to to list TT as having community spread. Once they get that information, they will list it on their website."

He said this means there are a large number of cases that are unidentified and not linked to a cluster.

For the past few weeks, TT was in the cluster phase.