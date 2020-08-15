Christian churches reject racism in TT

Voters wait in long lines to enter a school in Arouca during Monday's general election. A political backlash with many inflammatory and racist comments on social media has led Christian churches to speak out against racism in TT. - Ayanna Kinsale

THE Open Bible Standard Churches of TT (OBSCTT) and the Pentecostal Assemblies of the West Indies (PAWI) say they are "rejecting racism in all its forms." The latter described it as a "social cancer."

In a press release, OBSCTT sought to remind the public that God loves everyone, "having created every one of us in His image."

"...Racism has shown itself to be very destructive in every nation where it has taken root and been allowed to flourish, damaging populations in many nations. Even though it is natural to have an affinity or a special love for the particular ethnicity or race into which we were born, that affinity should not be the basis to look down upon, ill-speak and ill-treat, harm, endanger, or destroy others of a different ethnicity or race."

It said TT, with its many races and ethnicities, has generally been able to exist harmoniously "despite occasional flare-ups," but added that the most recent attempts to cause racial tension following Monday's general election "must be stopped before it goes any further.

"As a result, we call upon all of us to reject racism, and not to fan the flames of racism but to live consistently and constantly by and teach mutual respect and appreciation for each other."

PAWI shared similar sentiments, saying it "condemns, with all resolve, the manifestation and expression of racism from our multi-ethnic communities, political and religious divide of our beloved nation of TT."

It called for the "elimination and de-escalation" of race rhetoric, adding that the Pentecostal message speaks against five forms of supremacy tendencies: regiocentrism, sexism, ageism, racism and classism.

"We believe that the coming to the front of this social cancer threatens the very fabric of the aspiration of our society to be one of racial harmony, law and order. We, therefore, raise our voices with the full awareness that the insipid presence of racism has plagued the church from its inception, as evident in God’s rebuke to Peter for referring to Gentiles as common and unclean, Acts 10:14, 15.

"We, therefore, call on our political, religious and civil leaders to take the charge and put to death, and to de-escalate the race conflict, rhetoric and forms of institutional racism. We call on our beloved citizens to build our nation to be a place of harmony, peace and stability."