Becoming First World depends on the people

THE EDITOR: A country emerges as a First World nation primarily because of the positive characteristics of its people. History is replete with evidence to suggest that the quality of a people adds to their quality of life.

Take for example countries such as China, Japan, the US, Russia and Germany that did not achieve developed-nation status overnight. It was largely due to the persistent, consistent, well disciplined and sacrificial approach of their citizens that their dreams of self-sufficiency and progress were ultimately realised.

Many of our nationals do not care to aspire to developed-nation status because of their preference for easy, shortcut approaches to get what they require. Without any genuine effort to help themselves, they look to the State for handouts, thereby remaining in a state of helplessness.

It is unfortunate that many people find difficulty in ridding themselves of the psychological chains of imprisonment. They ought to be reminded that they are sons and daughters of the soil with equal rights and privileges to contribute unreservedly and meaningfully in the development of the country.

A nation stays weak and impoverished when its citizens lack the determination and pride to do what is morally and spiritually expected of them. Nation building does not have anything to do with creating liabilities of people who can very well help themselves and the State.

Pride in the preservation of our environment is sorely lacking. Projects must be undertaken to ensure that pollution does not impact negatively on our lives.

Awaiting a pie from the sky will not help TT achieve First World status. We need to take note of where we are at present and compare ourselves with developed nations. We must disallow the covid19 pandemic blurring our vision as we think and act in positive ways so that our nation may one day find itself among the developed countries of the world.

LINDSEY RAMPERSAD

via e-mail