Ballot recount in Toco/Sangre ends, counting still on for poll cards

PNM Toco/Sangre Grande candidate Roger Munroe gives a thumbs up at Quarry Road, Turure, San Grande on Saturday before going on a thank you motorcade. - ROGER JACOB

ALTHOUGH the recounting of votes for the Toco/Sangre Grande constituency has ended, the recounting process is still going on, as the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) still has to oversee the recounting of the poll cards.

In requesting a recount, the UNC candidate Nabila Greene asked for both the ballots and the poll cards to be counted.

On Saturday, the PNM's Roger Monroe claimed victory, as he told Newsday he had increased his margin by 11 votes after they were accidentally put in Greene's envelope during the initial tally. Monroe said he came out with a total of 10,694 votes, while Greene had 7,303.

An EBC spokesman told Newsday the recount will not be complete until the poll cards are counted.

This did not stop Monroe from claiming victory, even having a motorcade in the constituency thanking constituents for electing him.

When called about the EBC position, Monroe said he would not comment any more on the issue, but would leave that to the Prime Minister, who was due to address the country at 2.30 pm.

But he said, “I am just happy that this is over. The people of Toco/Sangre Grande cast their vote and got what they wanted.

"I am now ready to get started to serve the people.”

The UNC candidates for St Joseph, Tunapuna, La Horquetta/Talparo, San Fernando West and Toco/Sangre Grande all requested recounts.

On Friday, the recount for San Fernando West ended with the PNM's Faris Al-Rawi declaring victory over Sean Sobers of the UNC.

UNC St Joseph candidate Ahloy Hunt on Wednesday had his attorney write to the EBC complaining of mproper conduct by the returning officer during the recount, which is still ongoing.

The recount has delayed the swearing-in of government ministers, which can only take place after the EBC submits the official results to the Office of the President. On Wednesday, the EBC released preliminary results of 22-19 in favour of the PNM, which got 322,250 votes, and the UNC 309,188.

ENC communications manager Bobbi Rogers said there is no time frame in which the recount must be completed, only that the candidates had up to noon the day after the election to file their challenge. Once the ballots are recounted, she said, the swearing-in can take place even if the matter goes before the courts.

PNM chairman Colm Imbert accused the UNC during a media briefing on Thursday of deliberately slowing down the recount process.

The Office of the President had previously given August 12 as the tentative date for the swearing-in, then pushed it to August 14, which it then postponed to whenever the recount is completed.

On Wednesday, the Office of the President issued a statement pointing out that all government officials remain in office until the reappointment of the sitting Prime Minister or appointment of a new one.

Also, the Senate President and Speaker remain in office until the Senate and the House of Representatives meet to elect and appoint new office-holders when the new Parliament begins.