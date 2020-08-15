23 months and no maternity benefits

THE EDITOR: On September 16, 2018, my daughter gave birth. She was employed as a clerk with the North West Regional Health Authority. She had a scheduled C-section and that enabled her to submit her claim even before her baby was born.

When nothing was received after about two months she contacted the National Insurance Board, only to be told there was a date discrepancy. She then contacted the NWRHA to get things rectified. Since then she has been calling, visiting the NIB office, sending e-mails to “customercare” and even to the ombudsman.

To this day all we are getting is the runaround with empty feel-good statements like “we are so sorry” or “we are looking into it.”

If over 50,000 people can be paid grants in less than three months, how is it my one daughter cannot be paid, in 23 months, a grant she has contributed to and is entitled to?

I feel certain that, through Newsday, this matter will be finally resolved.

M BANNISTER

via e-mail