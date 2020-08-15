17 covid19 cases in Tobago

The total number of covid19 cases in Tobago now stands at 17.

There are 13 active covid19 cases in the island.

The Division of Health, Wellness and family Development said in a statement on Saturday that five more people had tested positive for the virus.

Three are contacts of recently positive covid19 cases and two are pending epidemiological investigation.

The division said all established protocols have since been implemented, including contact tracing, which is ongoing.

There are 48 new covid19 positive cases of covid19 in TT, bringing the total to 474.

The number of deaths remains at ten but the number of active cases is 325.

There were 129 patients in hospitals, and 91 in step-down facilities.

The number of people discharged remains at 139.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update on Saturday morning said 29 cases were pending epidemiological investigation, 18 were contacts of recently positive covid19 patients, and one person tested positive at a private lab.

The update reiterated that number did not reflect new cases for the past 24 hours. Rather they were results from samples taken from August 5-3.

The number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency and UWI was 13,375 and the number of unique patient tests is 11,725.