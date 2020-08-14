Venezuelan Embassy supports assaulted teenager

Venezuelan Ambassador Carlos Amador Perez Silva. - JEFF K MAYERS

The Venezuelan Embassy in TT began monitoring and supporting a young Venezuelan woman who was attacked on Tuesday in Siparia.

In a press release, Ambassador Carlos Amador Perez said officials had gone to the San Fernando General Hospital and spoke with family members.

"Upon learning of the criminal aggression perpetrated against the young Venezuelan, our consular personnel immediately mobilised to the SFGH and contacted her relatives," the statement said.

The embassy said both the Foreign Minister of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza, and the Governor of Delta Amacuro, Lizeta Hernández, are aware of the condition of the victim.

The 18-year-old was kidnapped, beaten and raped by three Trinidadian men after leaving home to sell empanadas in San Fernando.

The driver of a car travelling on the SS Erin Road saw the injured girl near the road.

After a search, a day later, police arrested one of their own colleagues in connection with the crime. Investigators believe the policeman arrested owns the car the teen was abducted in.

The policeman, who is on suspension, was held near the Mucurapo Foreshore with another man believed to have been involved in the attack.

"Our appreciation to the TT police authorities for the prompt capture of the suspects of this heinous crime," Perez said in the press release.