Uncertainty over Independence Day parade owing to covid19 concerns

There is uncertainty about whether Independence Day celebrations will go on as usual, as officials from the Office of the President and the military have not received any instructions on what arrangements should be made for the annual parade in light of the covid19 pandemic.

Responding to questions from Newsday by e-mail on Friday, communications adviser to the President Cheryl Lala said while the Office of the President was not responsible for staging the Independence Day parade, it has not received any information as to whether or not the event is still scheduled.

One military source told Newsday he understood that no discussions were had or arrangements made for rehearsals for the parade as of Friday morning.

The source said by this time last year, plans were already under way by various arms of the protective services on the arrival time of participants and dignitaries.

Another source said that during the early stages of the pandemic, plans were made to keep the President's toast to the nation, but said even that event was uncertain.