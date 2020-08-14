UNC: Unpaid Tunapuna workers frustrated with police, not party

UNC campaign workers stand outside the chain locked gates to the El Dorado, Eastern Main Road, campaign office of UNC's Tunapuna candidate in Monday's general election David Nakhid. - Angelo Marcelle

THE UNC has described as erroneous a report that there was a group of irate individuals outside the Tunapuna constituency campaign office Thursday because of non-payment of money owed for work done during the election.

"This inflammatory newspaper report (in the Newsday) alludes to an incident involving a large group of irate individuals being incensed about the non-payment of funds, and the hostilities arising out of the situation. This is a categorically false and misleading claim."

The UNC said while the people arrived at the campaign office to be compensated for work accrued during the elections the process was interrupted and subsequently halted by police officers who raised objections based on the Public Health Ordinance regarding covid19.

"While the members of the constituency executive who were present did attempt to ensure that social distancing procedures were adhered to, the police officers during their second inspection, were unsatisfied with the proceedings and instructed that the exercise be discontinued immediately. Any frustrations exhibited by those persons who were waiting on their payment would have then arisen based on the instructions of the TTPS."

THE UNC said the Tunapuna constituency executive has already put alternative arrangements in place to properly compensate the remaining few individuals who were disrupted prior.

"It would therefore be responsible for the media houses who improperly reported on this matter to correct the story in keeping with the highest standards of journalistic integrity."

Newsday reported the people became belligerent, shouted obscenities and threats after Newsday photographer Angelo Marcelle took a photograph. After he walked away one of the protesters threw a bottle at him. He was uninjured.

When defeated UNC Tunapuna candidate David Nakhid was contacted Thursday evening he said he had no idea about the incident and the office was "quite peaceful" at that time.