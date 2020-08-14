TT records 10th covid19 death

A man and a woman, both with pre-existing medical conditions, are the latest deaths from covid19.

In a media release at about 7 pm on Friday, the Health Ministry said an elderly man was the latest death. This followed the ministry's 2 pm update which stated that a woman died around 12.15 pm but the information was withheld until the family was informed.

The last death from covid19 was recorded on April 6. It was reported that patient also suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

The release also denied reports that there were five deaths at the Caura Hospital on Thursday, and urged the public to follow information only from the ministries of health and communications.

The public is also asked to take the necessary precautions against the spread of the coronavirus by observing public health guidelines by wearing face masks in public, regular hygiene and practising physical distancing.

The number of current active cases stands at 277. A total of 78 cases were recorded on Wednesday alone with 43 cases from the Ministry of Health's 10 am update and 35 cases from it's 6 pm update.

The total number of positive cases is 426, with 139 patients discharged. The number of samples sent to CARPHA and the UWI testing sites is 12,937.

It was also announced on Friday that the Prime Minister would host a media conference on Saturday afternoon. While it was not stated what would be announced at the conference, it is believed that additional measures to control the spread of the virus will be announced.