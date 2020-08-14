Tobago braces for increase in covid19 cases

Dr Tiffany Hoyte Tobago Chief Medical Officer of Health. -

Health authorities in Tobago are bracing for an upsurge in infections in coming days and weeks following increased movement and non-observance of covid19 protocols.

So said Tobago Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Tiffany Hoyte as she responded to questions from the media during the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development (DHWFD) press conference on Thursday in Scarborough.

Hoyte was questioned about the recent breaches of covid19 protocols seen in the lead-up to last Monday’s general election, when party supporters assembled in large groups with no social distancing and mostly without masks.

She said a spike was expected.

"We know that there has been a lot of mass congregations recently. We observe that during the congregations, persons have not been wearing their masks etc, so we are bracing for an increase in the number of cases just based upon what has been going on in our local context recently.”

She noted that any kind of gatherings should be restricted.

“We asked for mass gatherings to be restricted to ten and for persons to observe social distancing. Any kind of gatherings where you have persons in close contact especially when they’re not all wearing masks of course gets us concerned. If you drive by on the weekend and look at what’s going on at our beaches, bars etc.”

Testing began on the island on July 19, she said, and since then 183 samples have been taken.

She admonished Tobagonians to observe the guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health.

“We are pleading. Please… if you know you are ill, if you know you have symptoms or any viral illnesses once you are not well, please stay at home.

"Call our hotline at 800-HEAL so a doctor can speak with you and can get you the care…Please don’t go into the public if you know you are unwell."

On Thursday morning, a press release from the division said two more people had tested positive for covid19 in Tobago, bringing the island’s total to eight. It noted that both are contacts of another recently positive covid19 patient.

On Wednesday, the division said the island had recorded its sixth case. This case was said to be pending epidemiological investigation.

In providing an update, Hoyte confirmed that there are four active cases in Tobago.

“Two are at the division’s treatment facility located at the fort (Fort King George) and two are en route,” she said.

She said there are over 100 people at a facility not belonging to the division, while there are also people being quarantined at home.

On Thursday evening, a press release noted that there was another two new covid19 cases on the island, bringing the number of active cases to six. Another release on Friday afternoon notified the public of another two cases; one is a contact of a recently positive covid19 case. Consequently, there are currently eight active cases in Tobago.