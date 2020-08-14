Seedling distribution in Lowlands on Friday

The Division of Food Production, Forestry and Fisheries distributed seedlings at Garden Side, Scarborough in June. -

The Division of Food Production, Forestry and Fisheries continues its agriculture covid19 response plan with the distribution of vegetable seedlings to home-gardeners and other interested people. The distriution will be held on Friday at the Gulf City Mall Carpark, Lowlands, from 10 am to noon.

Seedlings available for distribution include tomato, lettuce, celery, parsley, sweet pepper, patchoi and melongene. Seedlings will be issued free of charge on a first-come first-served basis. Distribution will take place on a monthly basis until September.

The division said it remains committed towards achieving food security for Tobago and has recognised the urgent need for the heightening of food production levels during the pandemic.

"We hereby encourage new and existing farmers and home-gardeners to access the support provided by the division, through this incentive programme," the division said.

People coming for seedlings are asked to adhere to all covid19 protocols as outlined by the Ministry of Health. Physical distancing and wearing of masks will be enforced.

For more info call the Food Crop Production Unit at 639-2234 extension 3584/5.