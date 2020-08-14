Recount favours PNM Al-Rawi in San Fernando West

San Fernando West candidate Faris Al Wari gives the thumbs up as he was declared the winner once again at the end of the recount done by returning officer Eddison Ramdeen at the RBC office, Cipero Street. - Jeff Mayers

THE ballot recount in San Fernando West has been declared in favour of the incumbent, Faris Al-Rawi of the PNM.

The recount, which began on Tuesday, was completed on Thursday night.

Al-Rawi said he had no different expectation.

He said he had no complaint against the United National Congress (UNC)'s exercising its democratic right to request a final count.

However, he said because the electoral process was so well managed, it was really a campaign against the democracy of TT on the part of the opposition. He said the country is on hold as a result, when there is serious business to take care of.

PNM chairman Colm Imbert echoed those sentiments on Thursday and called on the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) to expedite the process, but CHief Elections Officer Fern Narcis-Scope said there was little more it could do.

The swearing in of a new Prime Minister and Attorney General to constitute the government cannot be done until the recount is completed. Recounting is expected to continue into the weekend.

San Fernando West was one of six seats in which recounts were requested after the results on August 10 showed the People’s National Movement (PNM) edging out the UNC candidate Sean Sobers by almost 2000 votes.

The UNC asked for recounts in five constituencies where their candidates lost: San Fernando West, Toco/Sangre Grande, La Horquetta/Talparo, St Joseph and Tunapuna.

In Tobago Watson Duke of the PDP also requested a recount in Tobago East but conceded defeat shortly after the exercise had started.