Ramnarine, Bharath: Back to work

Kevin Ramnarine -

FORMER PP government ministers Kevin Ramnarine and Vasant Bharath on Friday said it is time to put the general election in the past and get back to the country's business.

With the election over, Ramnarine said, the new PNM government "faces serious challenges brought on by the covid 19 virus and the economic depression." He said the economic contraction which TT experienced this year "is likely to be the worst since 1983 when the economy contracted by over ten per cent."

Ramnarine said the Government's first issue is the management of cash.

"The Government needs to find $1.5 billion per month to pay wages of public servants.

"Overall, I estimate that the country needs around $ 42 billion to operate, and that does not include monies for the PSIP (Public Sector Investment Programme)."

He believedTT's revenue for 2020 and 2021 "will be around $30 billion for each year."

Ramnarine said this meant "running deficits of greater than $ 20 billion, considering the revised 2020 expenditure."

Saying Government must find money to keep the economy ticking, he said, "That can only come from borrowing and tapping the HSF (Heritage and Stabilisation Fund)."

He also said Government has to get the private sector investing again, which requires dealing with "the whole issue of forex availability and the ease of doing business."

On this issue, he said, "It would be interesting to see whether the Government will continue with its position of staunchly defending the prevailing exchange rate."

He also said Government needs to deal with the price at which the National Gas Company (NGC) sells gas to plants at Point Lisas to halt and reverse the slide taking place there.

Bharath agreed that Government has to get to work on several pressing issues.

"I expect the Prime Minister to select his ministers very carefully," based on "capacity and competence."

Bharath hoped the work that has been identified as priority in the Roadmap to Recovery recommendations would be implemented immediately the new ministers are appointed.

Bharath is a member of the Roadmap to Recovery team, formed by the Government to develop strategies to help TT deal with the socio-economic impact of the covid19 pandemic.